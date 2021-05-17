Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Radian Group worth $69,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.97 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

