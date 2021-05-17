Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 664,856 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 469.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Carter’s worth $71,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

