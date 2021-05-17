Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $71,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $17,848,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 546,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

