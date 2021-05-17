Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 140,977 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of LHC Group worth $79,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LHC Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $188.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

