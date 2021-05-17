Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,355 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of First American Financial worth $74,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $66.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

