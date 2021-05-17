Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,717 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Lithia Motors worth $76,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $63,607,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $369.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

