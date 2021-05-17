Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,872 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $73,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $710.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $646.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

