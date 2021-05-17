Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 368,181 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 368,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $68,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.46. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.