Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,347 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 11.19% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $75,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $71.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

