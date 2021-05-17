Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 79,428 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $74,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 113,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.