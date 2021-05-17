Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,008 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $74,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

