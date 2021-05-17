Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,712 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Hyatt Hotels worth $68,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $79.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

