Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,802,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $253.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.