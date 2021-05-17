Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

