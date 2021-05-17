Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £8,980.60 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, with a total value of £140.22 ($183.20).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.80).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £161.84 ($211.44).

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 6.18 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,425.82 ($31.69). 191,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,223.29. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.93).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

