Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0454 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $325,141.45 and $2,263.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

