Vipstar Coin Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00781761 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.