Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $33.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,373,745. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

