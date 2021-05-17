Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Visa makes up 8.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

