Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 472,295 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $275,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $226.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

