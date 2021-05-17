Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VMAR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 24th

Vision Marine Technologies’ (NASDAQ:VMAR) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Vision Marine Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $7.48 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.