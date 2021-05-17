Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,335.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,318 ($17.22), with a volume of 151185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($16.93).

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 954.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

