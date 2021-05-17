VITE (VITE) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, VITE has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $77.74 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,571,955 coins and its circulating supply is 482,000,845 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

