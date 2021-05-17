Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading Up 114.6% Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 164.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 114.6% higher against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,750.42 and approximately $9.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

