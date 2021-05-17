VouchForMe 1-Day Volume Tops $542.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $299,236.01 and approximately $542.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01353234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00115786 BTC.

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

