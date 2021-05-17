Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.76. 15,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.