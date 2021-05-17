Vroom, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Vroom stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

