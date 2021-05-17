Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

