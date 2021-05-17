Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.86 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.86 million and $139,609.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00009420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00087100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.01260370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115634 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

