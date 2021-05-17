W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.8% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

