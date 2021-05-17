Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 4,065 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,612. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

