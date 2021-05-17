Wade G W & Inc. Buys 21,534 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.