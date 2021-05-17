Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,878 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.10. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,918. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

