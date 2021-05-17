Wade G W & Inc. Buys 73,943 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,691 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

