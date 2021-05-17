Wade G W & Inc. Buys 8,289 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.01. 27,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.26. The firm has a market cap of $440.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

