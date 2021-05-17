Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,921. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

