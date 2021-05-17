Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. 73,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.