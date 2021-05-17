Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,314.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,969.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.