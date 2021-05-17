Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,689. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

