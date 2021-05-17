Wade G W & Inc. Has $13.36 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

