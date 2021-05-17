Wade G W & Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.84. 37,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

