Wade G W & Inc. Has $40.58 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $324.51. 984,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,578,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

