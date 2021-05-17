Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $314.36. The company had a trading volume of 225,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.