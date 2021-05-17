Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 24,670 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.23. 430,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,034,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

