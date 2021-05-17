Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 4,061 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.42. 68,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,732. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

