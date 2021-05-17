Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 5,659 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,603. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.