Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

