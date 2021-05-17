Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.06. 63,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,691. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

