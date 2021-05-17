Waltonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.10 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $107.50 million and $27.10 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.21 or 0.07712502 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00204164 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

