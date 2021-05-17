Wanchain Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $247.12 million and $20.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00323018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.